Cuban and Haitian Migrants in US Under New Parole Program Eligible for Federal Aid

Cuban and Haitian migrants who arrive in the United States under the new humanitarian parole program are eligible for financial aid.

The two groups of migrants are eligible for around $400 a month, along with food stamps and Medicare for a period of eight months through the Administration for Children and Families' Office of Refugee Resettlement.

The Biden administration announced on Jan. 5 that up to 30,000 people per month from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela would be admitted for two years with authorization to work.

The country's Homeland Security secretary visited South Florida Monday to tout the Biden administration's new immigration policies. NBC 6's Steve Litz reports

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Citizens of those four countries have to apply online, fly to the United States and find a financial sponsor.

According to a letter from the Office of Refugee Resettlement, Cubans and Haitians paroled into the United States, who have not acquired any other status under the Immigration and Nationality Act, and for whom a final, nonappealable, and legally enforceable order of removal, deportation, or exclusion has not been entered, are

eligible to receive benefits and services to the same extent as refugees.

Nicaraguan and Venezuelan parolees are not currently eligible for ORR-funded refugee benefits and services, the letter said.

Cubans and Haitians can request their help at Church World Service at 8491 Northwest 17th Street in Doral or call 305-774-6770.