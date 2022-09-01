Miami

Cyclist Dies After Being Struck by Car in Miami: Police

Miami Police said the crash took place around 11 p.m. in the area of Northeast 2nd Avenue and 84th Street after the male victim in his mid-20s was struck by a car

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are investigating a late night crash in Miami that sent killed one man after he was stuck while riding his bicycle.

Miami Police said the crash took place around 11 p.m. in the area of Northeast 2nd Avenue and 84th Street after the 27-year-old male victim was struck by a car.

The victim, who was not identified, was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

A driver of one car involved, who also was not identified, was detained by police. Officials have not said if any charges would be filed.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

MiamiMiami Police Departmentcar crash
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral LX News 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us