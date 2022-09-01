Cyclist Dies After Being Struck by Car in Miami: Police

Police are investigating a late night crash in Miami that sent killed one man after he was stuck while riding his bicycle.

Miami Police said the crash took place around 11 p.m. in the area of Northeast 2nd Avenue and 84th Street after the 27-year-old male victim was struck by a car.

The victim, who was not identified, was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

A driver of one car involved, who also was not identified, was detained by police. Officials have not said if any charges would be filed.