Dashcam video shows FHP crash during chase in NW Miami-Dade

Newly-released dash camera video shows a chase involving the Florida Highway Patrol that ended in a crash in northwest Miami-Dade last week.

On August 20, FHP troopers were helping the Broward Sheriff's Office stop a white Chevrolet SUV, that was wanted for a felony crime, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers attempted to stop the Chevrolet in the southbound lanes of I-95 near Northwest 95th Street, but the driver took off.

During a pursuit, video shows the moment a trooper crashed into a white BMW in the area of NW 95th Street and NW 7th Avenue.

There were minor injuries reported. Meanwhile, authorities are still searching for the driver of the Chevrolet SUV, according to FHP.