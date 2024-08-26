Florida Highway Patrol

Dashcam video shows FHP crash during chase in NW Miami-Dade

Authorities are still searching for the driver of the Chevrolet SUV that troopers were pursing at the time of the crash

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Newly-released dash camera video shows a chase involving the Florida Highway Patrol that ended in a crash in northwest Miami-Dade last week.

On August 20, FHP troopers were helping the Broward Sheriff's Office stop a white Chevrolet SUV, that was wanted for a felony crime, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Troopers attempted to stop the Chevrolet in the southbound lanes of I-95 near Northwest 95th Street, but the driver took off.

During a pursuit, video shows the moment a trooper crashed into a white BMW in the area of NW 95th Street and NW 7th Avenue.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

There were minor injuries reported. Meanwhile, authorities are still searching for the driver of the Chevrolet SUV, according to FHP.

This article tagged under:

Florida Highway PatrolMiami-Dade CountyBroward Sheriffs Office
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us