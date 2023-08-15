Dave Chappelle making South Florida stop at Hard Rock Live in December

Actor and comedian Dave Chappelle is coming to Hollywood on the day after Christmas.

The 49-year-old is set to take center stage at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino at 8:00 p.m. on December 26th.

Chappelle took the 9th spot in Rolling Stone magazine's list of the 50 best stand-up comics of all time.

He also received the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor from the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in 2019.

The Hard Rock Live tickets are set to go on sale on Friday, August 18th at 10:00 a.m. Prices start at $115.