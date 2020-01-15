Davie Attorney Accused of Stealing Money From Clients

A former Davie lawyer is facing charges after police say he kept payouts worth tens of thousands that were supposed to go to clients who had been awarded personal injury and worker's compensation settlements for himself.

Bradley Scott Douglas, 43, was arrested on a dozen grand theft charges, according to an arrest report and Broward County criminal court records.

The report said Douglas, who practiced law out of Davie was hired by multiple people to represent them in personal injury and worker's compensation claims. After the victims were awarded settlements, Douglas was supposed to take his fee and disburse the remaining money to the clients, but instead he kept all the money for himself, the report said.

"The defendant did not compensate the victims with the money awarded and misappropriated the funds for his personal benefit," the report said.

The clients told police they were unable to contact Douglas to get their money, with one saying Douglas "took the money and ran," the report said.

Florida Bar records showed Douglas had his law license revoked in 2018.

Douglas was booked into jail and released on $3,500 bond earlier this month, court records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.