Davie Police Chief Accused of Saying Deputy's Death Caused By Gay Events Resigns

The South Florida police chief who came under fire after allegedly saying that a Broward Sheriff's deputy died of COVID-19 because he was a “homosexual who attended homosexual events," sent his letter of resignation Monday.

In his letter, Davie Police Chief Dale Engle says his final day with the police department will be September 3rd.

"To say that I have been privileged to proudly serve this Town is an understatement," Engle wrote. "I will cherish the past two plus decades of life and work experiences that have helped define my character, life purpose and ultimately developed me into who I am today."

In April, the Florida State Lodge Fraternal Order of Police asked for an investigation into Engle after members said the chief went on an offensive tirade, discouraging officers from raising concerns on coronavirus protocol.

The police union said Engle attended a patrol meeting where he "belittled" the members.

After ordering the employees to line up in formation in the department's parking lot, Engle continued to "berate" members.

That's when the Fraternal Order of Police say Engle brought up the death of BSO Deputy Shannon Bennett.

Bennett, 39, was a 12-year veteran deputy who died earlier in the week after being diagnosed with COVID-19 in March.

According to the organization, Engle told members that Bennett had died because he was a "homosexual who attended homosexual events." They say Engle presumed it was because of Bennett's "homosexual" lifestyle that the Deputy contracted an underlying disease, which aggravated the virus.

Engle was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation after the allegations were made public.

Davie's Town Administrator, Philip Holste, says the investigation is still ongoing and provided no further comment.