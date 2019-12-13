Davie Police Search for Suspects in Armed Robbery

Police are looking for two men who are accused of robbing a woman last month outside of a shopping center in Davie.

The armed robbery happened in the afternoon of November 10 at the Tower Shops on University Drive, the Davie Police Department said in a news release Friday.

The victim said a man approached her as she was getting out of her car in the parking lot, police said in an incident report. He brandished a pistol and told her to not be scared. He then pointed the gun against her groin.

The woman screamed for help as the man tried to take her purse, the report said. She got into a scuffle with him, but the suspect eventually got away with the handbag and left in a vehicle. It's unclear whether he drove away himself or had a getaway driver.

The suspect also told a passerby, "come any closer and I'll blow your brains out," according to the report.

Shortly after the robbery, police also said the suspects attempted to use one of her credit cards at a nearby mall.

Anyone with information should call the Davie Police Department at 954-693-8200 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).