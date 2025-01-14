Broward County

Video shows mangled bike after deadly crash reported on I-95 in Broward: FHP

By NBC6

A person was killed in a crash on Interstate 95 in Broward County on Tuesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported shortly before 7 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-95 at Pembroke Road. That off-ramp is shut down.

The circumstances of the incident and identity of the victim were not immediately available.

NBC6
Video of the scene showed what appeared to be a mangled bicycle in the roadway and emergency vehicles blocking the ramp.

Drivers should exit at Hallandale Beach Boulevard as their alternate route.

NBC6 is working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

