Deadly Rollover Crash Shuts Down NB US 27

A deadly crash Tuesday involving a tractor-trailer, dump truck and SUV has shut down the northbound lanes of U.S. 27 near Broward County.

The three-vehicle crash happened at the 39 mile marker, officials said.

The tractor-trailer and dump truck rolled over in the crash. Broward Sheriff's deputies are responding.

Further details were not available.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Alternate routes include Alligator Alley to Snake Road and the Turnpike to SR-80.