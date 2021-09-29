Deadly Shooting Investigated Outside Miramar Gas Station

Police are investigating an early morning deadly shooting Wednesday that took place outside a gas station in Miramar.

Officers arrived at the Shell station located at the 2800 block of South State Road 7 after the shooting took place around 3 a.m.

Miramar Police have not confirmed additional details at this time, only confirming that a homicide investigation is underway.

