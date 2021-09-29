Broward

Deadly Shooting Investigated Outside Miramar Gas Station

Officers arrived at the Shell station located at the 2800 block of South State Road 7 after the shooting took place around 3 a.m.

By NBC 6

Getty Images

Police are investigating an early morning deadly shooting Wednesday that took place outside a gas station in Miramar.

Officers arrived at the Shell station located at the 2800 block of South State Road 7 after the shooting took place around 3 a.m.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Miramar Police have not confirmed additional details at this time, only confirming that a homicide investigation is underway.

Stay tuned to NBC 6 on air and online for updates

Local

News You Should Know 1 hour ago

6 to Know: MSD Commission Wants to Know Why Isn't Dispatch System Fixed Yet

Miami-Dade 46 mins ago

Artists Taking Over Billboards Across South Florida for Good Cause

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

BrowardshootingMiramar
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us