Delray Beach train crash prompts investigation into firefighters' drivers licenses

In Florida, first responders are not required to have a special commercial license to operate a firetruck but they do need a valid license. 

By Lena Salzbank

Tensions ran high at a Delray Beach City Commission meeting on Tuesday as city officials discussed the investigation surrounding a crash involving a Brightline train and a fire truck that injured 15 people.

The city is now investigating the status of driver’s licenses of firefighters in the city. 

Vice Mayor Juli Casale says she first learned of the issue right after the crash when the city sent a notice that policy was changing and that everyone was required to disclose if they had a valid driver's license. 

“Isn’t that obvious why do we need that policy? And it seemed shocking in light of the accident,” Casale said.

According to city officials, the firefighters in the truck at the time of the crash had a valid and active license but Casale says others in the department, at some point in time, did not. 

City Attorney Lynn Gelin said during the Tuesday meeting that there were 10 people within the department without valid licenses, but the specifics were never discussed. 

“We did a DMV search of our employees – we found that there were issues,” Casale said.

According to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles website, first responders are not required to have a special commercial license to operate a firetruck but they do need a valid license. 

 “I would assume any employee driving a city vehicle would have to have a license just so for us to even maintain our insurance,” Casale said.

Casale says the cost to replace the firetruck could cost upwards of $4 million.

