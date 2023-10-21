Fort Lauderdale

Demonstrators gather in Fort Lauderdale for Pro-Palestinian rally

Many demonstrators denounced the terrorist attacks by Hamas, but say they’re deeply troubled by the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

By Ryan Nelson

Hundreds took to the streets for a pro-Palestinian demonstration in front of the Federal building on East Broward Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale Saturday evening. 

“People are frustrated and disgusted by the civilians that have been murdered, both on October 7 and what happened after it until today,” organizer Anas Amireh.

People from all ages and backgrounds, showed up to express support for the civilians caught in the midst of the Israel-Hamas War, in light of thousands who’ve died in Gaza and in Israel. 

“I denounce anybody that kills innocent civilians. Anybody. Palestinians, Israeli, Americans, in Iraq, in Ukraine, anywhere,” said Amireh.

Members of the South Florida chapter of Jewish Voice for Peace who are calling for a cease-fire and humanitarian aid in Gaza were in attendance as well. 

“Thousands upon thousands upon thousands upon thousands of Jews across the country and indeed across the globe are joining together saying ‘Not in our name,’” said one of the organization’s members. 

Organizers said the rally was permitted from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

