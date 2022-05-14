Demonstrators Turn Out for Abortion Rights Rally in Miami

Demonstrators gathered in South Florida Saturday to express their opposition to a Supreme Court decision that could overturn women's right to an abortion and to mobilize the fight for abortion rights.

The rally at Ives Estates Park in North Miami Beach was part of many across the country after a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion indicated Roe v. Wade would be overturned.

More than 380 events were planned nationwide, with the largest gatherings in big cities like New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago.

Several elected officials and speakers participated in the North Miami Beach event and urged demonstrators to take a stand.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"Now it's the time to pick a side," City of Miami Commissioner Ken Russell said. "This is a generational issue."

Polls show most Americans want to preserve access to abortion - at least in the early stages of pregnancy - but the Supreme Court appears poised to give states the final say.

If the Supreme Court overturns Roe v Wade, roughly half of states, mostly in the South and Midwest, are expected to quickly ban abortion.

Saturday's rallies were held three days after the U.S. Senate failed to garner enough votes to codify Roe v. Wade.