Miami Beach

Department Raising Money for Miami Beach Officer Stabbed in Line of Duty

Miami Beach Police Department

Ricardo Castillo

" data-ellipsis="false">

The Miami Beach Police Department is raising money for an officer who was stabbed in the line of duty.

On January 11, Officer Ricardo Castillo was responding to reports of a man waving a large butcher knife in a crowded area near the popular restaurant Mango's. While Castillo attempted to place the subject into custody, he was slashed multiple times in his left arm and leg.

Castillo suffered significant blood loss and nerve damage and had to undergo several surgical procedures. The department said he's on the road to recovery, but it will take a while before he can return to work.

Local

Miami 4 hours ago

Family Wants Answers Weeks After Children Killed in Miami House Fire

social media influencers 1 hour ago

How to Cash In On Your Online Influence

With the Miami Beach FOP, the department is asking the community for help to raise money for Castillo's medical expenses.

The department says Castillo's salary is getting paid, but his wife, who is also seven months pregnant, had to take time off work to take care of him and their 10-month-old baby.

Click here to view the donation page.

This article tagged under:

Miami Beach
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us