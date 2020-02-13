Department Raising Money for Miami Beach Officer Stabbed in Line of Duty

The Miami Beach Police Department is raising money for an officer who was stabbed in the line of duty.

On January 11, Officer Ricardo Castillo was responding to reports of a man waving a large butcher knife in a crowded area near the popular restaurant Mango's. While Castillo attempted to place the subject into custody, he was slashed multiple times in his left arm and leg.

Castillo suffered significant blood loss and nerve damage and had to undergo several surgical procedures. The department said he's on the road to recovery, but it will take a while before he can return to work.

With the Miami Beach FOP, the department is asking the community for help to raise money for Castillo's medical expenses.

The department says Castillo's salary is getting paid, but his wife, who is also seven months pregnant, had to take time off work to take care of him and their 10-month-old baby.

Click here to view the donation page.