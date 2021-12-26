Fort Lauderdale

Deputies Exchange Gunfire With Gunman Near Fort Lauderdale

By Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

Broward County Sheriff's Office deputies near Fort Lauderdale exchanged gunfire with a suspect who they witnessed firing a gun.

The shooter in Fort Lauderdale escaped in a car Saturday night, but a passenger in the car was dropped off at a hospital with a gunshot wound, the Broward County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

It wasn't known immediately when the passenger was shot and by whom, the sheriff's office said.

No deputies were injured during the shooting.

Local

South Florida 13 hours ago

Final Days of the Year Warm and Bright for South Florida

Broward 14 hours ago

Two Men Found Dead in Car in Tamarac

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement was handling the investigation into the deputies' involvement in the exchange of gunfire, and the sheriff's office was investigating the shooting by the gunman, the sheriff's office said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Fort LauderdaleBroward Sheriffs Officegunfire
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us