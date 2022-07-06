Broward

Deputies Searching for Missing Broward Teen Diagnosed With Autism

17-year-old Dimitri Roberts was last seen Tuesday around 11:30 p.m. in the area of Pleasant Hill Lane in Tamarac

By NBC 6

Broward Sheriff's Office

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies are asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenager who was diagnosed with autism.

17-year-old Dimitri Roberts was last seen Tuesday around 11:30 p.m. in the area of Pleasant Hill Lane in Tamarac.

Roberts is 5'8" tall and weighs 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black pajama pants and his family said Roberts is known to use mass transit in both Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

Anyone who knows Roberts' whereabouts is asked to call BSO at 954-764-HELP.

