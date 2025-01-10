Deputies searching for ‘one glove bandit' who stole gun out of SUV in Broward

Authorities in Broward are searching for a thief they've dubbed the "one glove bandit" who was caught on camera breaking into an SUV and stealing a handgun.

The burglary and theft happened around 3:45 a.m. back on Dec. 8 near the 7800 block of Southwest 7th Street in North Lauderdale.

Surveillance footage released by the Broward Sheriff's Office on Friday showed the suspect, a man around 30 years old, opening the trunk of a 2021 Jeep Cherokee.

The thief, who was wearing a white glove on his right hand, started rummaging through the SUV, and that's when detectives believe he located and stole the handgun.

Detectives are searching for the suspect and are asking anyone with information to call them at 954-720-2265.