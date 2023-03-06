Detectives Investigating After Man Killed, Woman Injured in I-95 Shooting in Broward

Authorities are investigating a shooting on Interstate 95 in Broward County that left a man dead and a woman hospitalized.

The shooting happened right around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the northbound lanes of I-95 near Broward Boulevard.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said they had received a call of someone inside one vehicle shooting at occupants of another vehicle.

Deputies along with Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Fort Lauderdale Police responded and found a man and woman who'd been shot while driving in a silver Mercedes, officials said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the woman was taken to a local hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound.

Their identities weren't released.

Detectives are investigating the shooting and are asking anyone with information to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.