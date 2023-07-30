Detectives looking for missing 28-year-old woman last seen in Lauderdale Lakes

Broward Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to keep an eye out for 28-year-old Shellie Baptiste who has been reported missing and was last seen in Lauderdale Lakes on Saturday morning.

Broward detectives say Baptiste was seen around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday near the St. Helen’s Catholic Church on 3300 W Oakland Park Boulevard.

Shellie Baptiste, 28 years old.

According to the police report, she was last seen wearing a black shirt and purple jogging pants. She stands at 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The report states that according to her parents, she has the mental capacity of a young child.

Anyone with information on Baptiste’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number 954-764-HELP (4357).