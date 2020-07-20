Search for Alleged Armed Carjacker Caught on Camera: BSO

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying an alleged carjacker caught on camera using a weapon to break into a vehicle and forcing a man out of it in a Broward County parking lot

Detectives released video of the incident from July 7th in Dania Beach just before 6 a.m. at a self parking area for Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport off Old Griffin Road. In the video, a newer model Ford Mustang pulls up to the scene and a armed woman exits out of the passenger side.

Seconds later, that woman is seen holding up a man who is sitting inside of a Volkswagen Passat. That male victim managed to escape, but the woman stayed in the car before getting into the driver’s seat and speeding away down Northwest 9th Avenue.

Around 90 minutes later, the victim’s credit cards were used to purchase food at a restaurant in the city. Police have not said if it was the same woman using the cards as the one who allegedly committed the crimes.

Detectives did not release any information on the suspect they are looking for, including a physical description. Anyone with information is asked to call Broward CrimeStoppers at 954-493-TIPS.