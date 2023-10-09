De'Von Achane's knee being evaluated after injury against New York Giants

Miami Dolphins rookie running back De'Von Achane suffered an injury to his knee after their 31-16 victory over the New York Giants.

Mike McDaniel spoke in his next-day post game press conference and confirmed the news.

"He's kinda dealing with it. It's more of his knee and we're evaluating it. More information as it goes" said McDaniel.

While McDaniel appeared in positive spirits over the news, Achane's status for Sunday against the Carolina Panthers will "be determined" as the week goes by.

Achane has had a breakout season this year rushing and receiving for a total of 527 yards and 7 touchdowns.