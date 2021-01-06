‘Disgraceful': Florida Lawmakers React to Chaos at US Capitol

Florida lawmakers reacted Wednesday after angry Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a chaotic protest Wednesday.

"There is nothing patriotic about what is occurring on Capitol Hill. This is 3rd world style anti-American anarchy," Republican Sen. Marco Rubio tweeted.

Fellow Sen. Rick Scott thanked law enforcement for protecting the lawmakers from the demonstrators while also condemning the violence.

"Everyone has a right to peacefully protest. No one has a right to commit violence. What happened today at the Capitol is disgraceful and un-American. It is not what our country stands for," Scott said.

Another Republican, Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart, also spoke out againt the violence.

"The Capitol building is the center and sacred symbol of democracy. Today’s violent actions undermine the principles and values that our nation was founded on," Diaz-Balart said. "Individuals who broke into the US Capitol or assaulted our law enforcement should face the full consequences of the law."

Republican Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar said she was "deeply troubled" by the events in DC.

"I am praying for the safety of my colleagues & our law enforcement," she tweeted. "There is absolutely no place for violence and rioting in the U.S. Capitol!"

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis also thanked Capitol Police for their work.

"Violence or rioting of any kind is unacceptable and the perpetrators must face the full weight of the law," DeSantis said.

Meanwhile, Florida's Democratic lawmakers put the blame for the unrest on Trump's shoulders.

".@realDonaldTrump This is how we make America great? Violence, storming the Capitol, attempting to block your duly elected successor by encouraging armed insurrection? The blood spilled today is on your hands," Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz tweeted.

Others, like Rep. Charlie Crist, called for the impeachment or removal of Trump.

"The 25th Amendment allows for the removal of a President. It's time to remove the President," Crist tweeted.

Rep. Val Demmings called it a "dark day for America."

"This is not what our country should look like. We're so much better," she tweeted.

Rep. Ted Deutch called it a "violent insurrection."

"History will remember this dark day as a seditious attack by Americans against America," he said.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Miami-Dade Police was monitoring the situation and prepared for any issues locally.

"Praying for the safety of all Americans and a quick resolution to the unrest and violence in our nation's capital," she tweeted.