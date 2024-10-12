Disinformation on social media increases in the wake of Helene and Milton

In the aftermath of hurricanes, Floridians are now dealing with lies about another storm coming.

It’s disinformation that could chip away at people’s nerves, already frayed by two hurricanes in two weeks.

“Disinformation, misinformation is very unsettling for all of us,” said Dr. Delvena Thomas, a South Florida psychiatrist specializing in PTSD.

“The task of deciphering what is accurate, what is misinformation, what is disinformation can be overwhelming,” she said.

The rumors are spreading on social media, where people are using graphics and tracks from previous storms and doctoring them to look real, and then posting them.

They’re getting plenty of comments too, with some people calling out the lies.

The bogus posts prompted NBC6 Meteorologist Adam Berg to try to squash the rumors on NBC6’s social media platforms.

“You’re seeing people using old Helene, tropical cones, saying this is Nadine coming into the Gulf of Mexico,” said Berg.

“It is just not the way it is happening, be very careful how you consume your information.”

Experts say It’s always best to trust your preferred legitimate news sources for solid information.

“People create these posts about disinformation because they want to see the drama,” said Dr. Thomas. “Those people have to stop and ask themselves: Are they happy in life? Do they have a positive outlook on life? And I recommend those folks consider seeing a mental health professional.”