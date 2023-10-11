Disney World raises annual pass and parking prices, rolls back park hopper rule

Walt Disney World in Orlando is raising prices on its annual passes and parking, and also rolling back a park hopper rule that was put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Annual pass prices are increasing by $30 to $50, a nearly 10% jump, it was announced Wednesday.

The Disney Incredi-Pass, which had been $1,399 and is available to all guests, will now be $1,449, while the Sorcerer Pass, available for Florida residents and eligible vacation club members, is increasing from $969 to $999.

Two passes only available to Florida residents are also increasing. The Pirate Pass is increasing from $749 to $799, while the Pixie Pass goes from $399 to $439.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Parking at the park is also increasing to $30, a $5 jump, but it'll be free for hotel guests.

Also, beginning Jan. 9, park hopper tickets that allow certain ticket holders and annual pass holders will be allowed at any time of day, subject to capacity limitations.

Currently, they can only visit other parks after 2 p.m., a rule that was put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are constantly adding new, innovative attractions and entertainment to our parks and, with our broad array of pricing options, the value of a theme park visit is reflected in the unique experiences that only Disney can offer," a Disney spokesperson said in a statement.

The price hikes come a week after Disney announced promotions for child tickets as low as $50 as theme parks report a slowdown in attendance.

Disney recently said it plans to nearly double its investment in its park division as it emerges from shutdowns that devastated the industry during the pandemic.

"As Disney considers future growth opportunities, there is a deep well of stories that have yet to be fully explored in its theme parks," the company said in a September presentation.