‘Disneyland For Skateboarders': Miami Skatepark Teaches Kids, Adults How To Shred

Whether you're an expert skater or it's your first time on wheels, Skatebird Miami wants to bring the culture of skating back into the community of South Florida.

Located in the Village of El Portal, Skatebird Miami is a 12,000-square-foot skate plaza and has an outdoor 18,000-square-foot pump track where skateboards, roller blades, bikes and scooters are welcomed.

There is also a restaurant/bar, snack shop, skate shop, and a variety of different retailers that do pop-ups on a regular basis.

CEO and founder Jonathan Strauss who also goes by his skate name, "Joner" opened the space in February of 2022.

Strauss wanted to provide a family atmosphere and safe space where skaters can hang out, improve skating techniques, and burn off some steam after a day of hard work.

Even if you're afraid of falling, when it comes to getting on your very first board, Strauss said the feeling of skating is like no other.

"At the end of the day, the feeling you get from accomplishing skateboarding — even if it's rolling on flat ground — every single person needs to feel what it's like to be on a skateboard at one time in their life. By the time you get that feeling, you won't care to fall any more," said Strauss, who still occasionally skates with his two children.

Skatebird also offers lessons and camps to teach skaters the basics, and challenge the more advanced to continue their journey in developing their skills.

"I love coaching," Skatebird Head Coach Cody Suarez said. "It's more rewarding than anything I've done. You get to really know the kids and you want to help the kids beat their fears."

In addition to offering classes, Skatebird can also be turned into an entertainment venue where people can rent the space out for concerts, birthday parties, and even fashion shows.

Fifteen-year-old Ethan Terem was walking home from school one day when he found Skatebird and he's been coming every day since then.

"I love skating because you get the adrenaline rush and I love going fast. I get inspiration from other people here and when I want to learn a trick I just commit to it," he said.

Strauss is excited for more skaters to come shred in his space for only $15 for the day.

The park is open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Visitors should note that while group and private lessons are in session, some sections of the park may be closed off.