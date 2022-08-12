Take a Dip into Homestead's Best Kept Secret Lagoon

When trying to cool off during the heat of the summer, most people head to the beach or the pool, but what if there was another option?

In Homestead, Blue Lagoon Farm is the next best thing offering their man made natural spring.

On their five acres of land, husband and wife duo Alfredo and Tania Rohaidy offer a tropical escape for people looking to try something different when they take a dip in their lagoon.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"When people walk in without their bathing suits on, I tell them, bro don't even come," Alfredo said.

Alfredo and Tania live on the property and purchased the land from Benjamin Bistrong in 2017 who specializes in creating natural lagoons in a business he ran with his brothers, Jungle B's Landscaping.

After purchasing their dream home, to keep up with the expenses Alfredo and Tania decided to open up their home as a party venue. Business was slow at first, but with word of mouth and more people booking events the business began to grow.

During the coronavirus pandemic they struggled to keep their business afloat, but once restrictions were lifted and guests started to post more content, visitors from around the globe started to come take a dip in their instagrammable waters.

Not only is the space available to rent for parties, weddings, birthdays, and other celebrations, but the lagoon is open to the public as well.

The schedule is ever changing, so the best way to see if you can head over to the farm is to stay updated on their Instagram page or give them a call at 786-564-7118. On days when they are open to the public the fee is $20 per person and their hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Guests can also bring their own food and coolers, however glass is not allowed. If you forget any essentials at home the lagoon sells life jackets, pool toys, and their is a food truck on sight if you run out of snacks as well.

One of the lagoon's most popular spots is the 75 foot waterfall that cascades down into the lagoon where people can swim under. Another fan favorite, is the deck where anyone brave enough can jump in to one of the deepest areas of the lagoon.

"We are providing a family, community service and in the summer time this is the best place to be," Alfredo said.