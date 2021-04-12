Doctor Accused of Gambling in Hard Rock Casino While Her Kids Sat Alone in Car

A South Florida doctor is facing charges after authorities say she left her two kids alone in a running car while she was gambling in the Seminole Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood.
Marieny Elena Guimera-Revelo, 43, was arrested by Seminole Police Sunday on two counts of child neglect without great bodily harm, Broward County jail records showed.
Guimera-Revelo appeared in bond court Monday, where prosecutors said she allegedly left the two children unattended in a running car with the doors locked for about an hour.
Prosecutors said video showed her at a poker table for at least 12 minutes, and that she was unresponsive to text messages.
Judge Tabitha Blackmon said the children, ages 3 and 11, were in a high foot traffic area and were found by officers around 3:15 p.m.
"The court just has a lot of concerns for the wellbeing and safety of these children, that they could have easily been taken by somebody with a running car, with the keys in the car," Blackmon said.
Guimera-Revelo's attorney said she has no arrest record and has been practicing general medicine for the past six years.
Blackmon ordered Guimera-Revelo held on $10,000 bond on each count, and ordered her not to have contact with her children.