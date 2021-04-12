Doctor Accused of Gambling in Hard Rock Casino While Her Kids Sat Alone in Car

A South Florida doctor is facing charges after authorities say she left her two kids alone in a running car while she was gambling in the Seminole Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood.

Marieny Elena Guimera-Revelo, 43, was arrested by Seminole Police Sunday on two counts of child neglect without great bodily harm, Broward County jail records showed.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Guimera-Revelo appeared in bond court Monday, where prosecutors said she allegedly left the two children unattended in a running car with the doors locked for about an hour.

Broward County Sheriff's Office

Prosecutors said video showed her at a poker table for at least 12 minutes, and that she was unresponsive to text messages.

Judge Tabitha Blackmon said the children, ages 3 and 11, were in a high foot traffic area and were found by officers around 3:15 p.m.

"The court just has a lot of concerns for the wellbeing and safety of these children, that they could have easily been taken by somebody with a running car, with the keys in the car," Blackmon said.

Guimera-Revelo's attorney said she has no arrest record and has been practicing general medicine for the past six years.

Blackmon ordered Guimera-Revelo held on $10,000 bond on each count, and ordered her not to have contact with her children.