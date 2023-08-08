Dog believed to be abandoned at Miami park was actually lost. The woman was trying to help

A major mix-up after a video of a woman appearing to abandon a dog at a Miami park turned out to be a Good Samaritan helping a lost pet.

The surveillance video initially sparked outrage online, after a woman was captured leading a black and white bulldog-mix out of a car at Athalie Range Park in Miami -- then leaving it alone in the street as the car sped off.

NBC6 previously reported that the woman in the video was the dog's owner and that this was a potential abandonment case, which was incorrect.

That woman seen in the video and the dog's actual owner have since spoken to NBC6 -- clearing up the confusion.

"I feel extremely bad because if it wasn’t me that was on the news, I would have been mad too," said the woman who did not want to be named.

"Before we dropped her off, we saw police and asked him for help. He said the only thing we could do is take it to a shelter, but I said I couldn’t because our car wasn’t working."

The two-year-old dog, named Soli, has since been reunited with her owner, Vladimir Pons -- thanks to her microchip.

Pons said he was home with Soli in his backyard when some kids in the neighborhood opened his back gate -- letting Soli out.

"I felt terrible because every time I would come home from work, I would walk around to see if I see her," said Pons.

After the two were eventually reunited, Soli underwent a medical evaluation and is reportedly doing well.