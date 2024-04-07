Unfounded reports of shooter at Dolphin Mall spark panic, large police response

False reports of a shooter at Dolphin Mall caused panic among shoppers and sparked a large law enforcement response on Sunday afternoon.

Several law enforcement agencies, including Miami-Dade and Sweetwater police, responded to the mall after calls of possible shots fired, according to Miami-Dade Police.

Several users on X claimed the mall was being evacuated due to an active shooter, and shoppers at the scene told NBC6 there was a person with a gun inside.

Officials later deemed the reports unfounded. A spokesperson with Sweetwater Police said there was no active shooter but could not confirm if there was someone with a gun.

Miami-Dade Police said they checked mall surveillance and found nothing. Sweetwater Mayor Jose "Pepe" Diaz said there was no evidence of a shooter and the mall has been deemed safe.

NBC6 Fire rescue trucks respond to Dolphin Mall on Sunday, April 7, 2023

Video from outside of the mall showed patrol cars from several law enforcement agencies and fire rescue trucks responding to the scene.

Shoppers were seen running from the mall in a video posted on Only In Dade.

Further information was not available.