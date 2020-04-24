Doral Teen Dies After Being Struck By Car While Biking

A Doral teenager who belonged to Doral Soccer Club has passed away after he was hit by a car while riding his bike Thursday evening.

Around 7:30 p.m. Thursday night, Daniel Fajardo was riding his bike near a CVS Pharmacy located at Northwest 107th Avenue and Northwest 74th Street, according to police.

The teen was struck by a car being driven by a 70 year-old man. The driver remained on scene, according to police.

Fajardo was later pronounced deceased. An investigation is being conducted by Miami-Dade Police's Traffic Homicide department.

"We extended our condolences to the family and friends of the young man who lost his life last night," Doral police said in a tweet.