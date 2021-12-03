Drier, Cooler Friday in South Florida Giving Way to Warmer Weekend

South Florida will see a beautiful end to the work week across much of the area, but that could turn into a warmer and wetter weekend for some areas.

With high pressure to our west, look for north winds to continue on Friday. Humidity remains low and with temperatures close to perfect for most.

Look for a few 50s to start the day, with highs struggling to hit 80. Winds will be light enough to give you perfect boat and beach weather.

Winds will start shifting to the east and southeast this weekend and that will slowly bring back our humidity and warmer numbers. We may even see a few raindrops Sunday into Monday.

Morning temperatures will drift closer to 70 degrees with afternoon highs back to the low 80s.

The warmer and more humid pattern lingers into the middle of next week, although rain chances will be quite low.