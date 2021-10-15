Drier Friday, Weekend Across South Florida Before Drop in Temps Next Week

The end of the rainy season will be a welcomed sight in South Florida - and with it comes a slight drop in temperatures making the area feel more like fall.

Friday marks the last day of rainy season and we will watch for widely scattered showers and storms throughout the day. Highs reaching in to the upper 80s.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

The first day of our weekend bring bright and dry skies with a high around 88°. By Sunday, rain chances briefly return to the forecast as we track a weak cold front that will push through by the end of the weekend.

Behind that front, humidity drops and rain chances become less than 10% and temperatures fall into the mid-80s. A nice stretch of weather is expected for much of next week.