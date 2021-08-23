Drier Monday Across South Florida Before Wet Weather Returns Mid-Week

With the month of August coming closer to an end, South Florida will see a few days of unseasonably dry conditions before the wet weather makes its return.

The area can expect warm and humid conditions with low rain chances Monday and Tuesday. If South Florida sees any rain, it'll likely be the first half of the day.

You'll notice the haze as well as Saharan dust remains locked in over the region. Highs will be in the low 90s and feels like temperatures above 100 degrees.

Deeper moisture will push back in Wednesday, bringing more in the way of scattered showers and storms. This pattern will hold into the weekend.

Highs will stay locked in the 90s.