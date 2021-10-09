Drier Weather Ahead for Rest of Weekend

Saturday morning’s sunshine quickly gave way to afternoon clouds and wet conditions for a good portion of the area.

Showers will quickly wind down this evening as dry weather settles in overnight.

A line of storms will cross the Keys this hour with gusty winds and frequent lightning.

Soon after... drier conditions are due to settle in for the overnight hours. pic.twitter.com/h8jSzSNG3V — Ryan Phillips - NBC6 (@RyanNBC6) October 9, 2021

As anticipated, Sunday will be the drier and brighter day of the weekend. Highs will reach into the upper 80s with a good deal of sunshine through the morning and afternoon.

However, we won’t be void of any rain chances as isolated to widely scattered showers are expected mid-afternoon.

While the week ahead doesn’t look to be overly wet, daily shower and thunderstorm chances will hang around in the forecast.

High temperatures will remain slightly above-average reaching the upper 80s each day.