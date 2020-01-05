West Palm Beach

Driver Accidentally Backs Car Into Hotel Pool Near West Palm Beach

The driver backed through a gate and crashed into the swimming pool

By Associated Press

West Palm Beach Police Department

No one was injured when a driver accidentally drove into the pool at a Holiday Inn Express near West Palm Beach on Friday afternoon, police said.

The driver of the black Hyundai backed through a gate and crashed into the swimming pool. The driver and passenger were able to safely get out of the car, West Palm Beach police said in a tweet.

West Palm Beach police posted a video on Twitter of the car being pulled out of the water later Friday afternoon.

No other details were available about the crash.

