Naples mayor arrested for suspected DUI



Naples Mayor Teresa Heitmann was arrested Wednesday after allegedly driving under the influence, records show.

Heitmann faces charges of DUI with a blood alcohol content (BAC) of 0.15 or higher, according to Collier County arrest logs. In Florida, the legal BAC is 0.08.

Heitmann was arrested around 11:45 p.m. and left jail Thursday morning on a $500 bond, according to reports from NBC affiliate WBBH.

The circumstances surrounding her arrest were not immediately clear.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.