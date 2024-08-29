Crime and Courts

Naples mayor arrested for suspected DUI

Teresa Heitmann faces charges of DUI with a blood alcohol content (BAC) of 0.15 or higher, according to Collier County arrest logs

By Briana Trujillo


Naples Mayor Teresa Heitmann was arrested Wednesday after allegedly driving under the influence, records show.

Heitmann faces charges of DUI with a blood alcohol content (BAC) of 0.15 or higher, according to Collier County arrest logs. In Florida, the legal BAC is 0.08.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Heitmann was arrested around 11:45 p.m. and left jail Thursday morning on a $500 bond, according to reports from NBC affiliate WBBH.

The circumstances surrounding her arrest were not immediately clear.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courts
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us