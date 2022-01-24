Driver Dies After Hit-and-Run Crash in Little Havana: Miami Police

A woman died and another was hospitalized after a hit-and-run crash in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood Monday morning.

The incident happened in the area of Northwest 11th Avenue and Northwest 3rd Street when a white Range Rover failed to yield at a stop sign and hit a maroon Nissan Altima, officials said.

The Range Rover then crashed into five unoccupied vehicles and then a fence at an apartment building, before multiple people who were inside fled on foot, officials said.

The two women who were in the Altima were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital where one was in critical and the other in serious condition. The driver, 63-year-old Mayra Sanchez, later died, police said.

Police said they set up a perimeter in the area to search for the suspects, who were described as three young males likely between 17 and 20 years old.

No other information was immediately known.