Driver escapes after car goes into water in Pompano Beach

It was shortly before 3:30 a.m. when deputies and fire rescue responded to a report of a crash in the area of Northwest Eighth Avenue and Center Port Circle.

By Briana Trujillo

A driver was able to escape his vehicle after driving it into a body of water in Pompano Beach early Saturday, authorities said.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, it was shortly before 3:30 a.m. when deputies and fire rescue responded to a report of a crash in the area of Northwest Eighth Avenue and Center Port Circle.

"The preliminary investigation revealed that a car went into the water, and the driver of the vehicle was able to safely exit the vehicle and make it back to land," BSO said.

No one else was inside the car during the crash.

BSO's dive team responded and is working to remove the vehicle from the water, authorities said.

Video shows one diver outside on the bank, along with BSO vehicles and tape cordoning off the area.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash, and the investigation is ongoing.

