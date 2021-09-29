Driver Fatally Shot Man Who Tried to Open Car Door in Miramar: Police

Police are investigating after a driver shot and killed a man who tried to open his car door outside a gas station in Miramar early Wednesday, officials said.

The incident happened outside the Shell station located at the 2800 block of South State Road 7 around 2:40 a.m.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Miramar Police spokesperson Tania Rues said a preliminary investigation showed that a man had approached a car that had been stopped at a light next to the gas station.

The man started banging on the window and door frame of the car, then tried to open the car door, and that's when the driver pulled out a gun and fired a round, Rues said.

The man died at the scene. His identity hasn't been released.

Rues said the driver was being interviewed.

"Based on the preliminary investigation and the information that we have received, it appears that the driver was in fear because this person approached the vehicle and banged on the vehicle and attempted to open the car door," Rues said. "Obviously though, this is still an ongoing investigation."

Stay tuned to NBC 6 on air and online for updates