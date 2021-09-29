Broward County

Driver Fatally Shot Man Who Tried to Open Car Door in Miramar: Police

Officers arrived at the Shell station located at the 2800 block of South State Road 7 after the shooting took place around 2:40 a.m.

By NBC 6

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Police are investigating after a driver shot and killed a man who tried to open his car door outside a gas station in Miramar early Wednesday, officials said.

The incident happened outside the Shell station located at the 2800 block of South State Road 7 around 2:40 a.m.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Miramar Police spokesperson Tania Rues said a preliminary investigation showed that a man had approached a car that had been stopped at a light next to the gas station.

The man started banging on the window and door frame of the car, then tried to open the car door, and that's when the driver pulled out a gun and fired a round, Rues said.

Local

News You Should Know 6 hours ago

6 to Know: MSD Commission Wants to Know Why Isn't Dispatch System Fixed Yet

Miami-Dade 2 hours ago

Police Searching for Missing Miami Beach Woman Suffering From Mental Disorders

The man died at the scene. His identity hasn't been released.

Rues said the driver was being interviewed.

"Based on the preliminary investigation and the information that we have received, it appears that the driver was in fear because this person approached the vehicle and banged on the vehicle and attempted to open the car door," Rues said. "Obviously though, this is still an ongoing investigation."

Stay tuned to NBC 6 on air and online for updates

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Broward CountyMiramar
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us