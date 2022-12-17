Broward County

Driver Hospitalized After Car Crashes Into Hollywood Home

According to police, the car struck a city parking sign and a tree before crashing into a home in Hollywood.

By NBC 6 Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Hollywood police are investigating after a car crashed into a home early Saturday morning.

HPD was called just after 4:30 am to a crash reported at 20th Avenue and Rodman Street.

According to officials, the car struck a city parking sign, a tree, then a home in the 1900 block of Plunkett Street.

The driver was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Broward CountyHollywoodcar crashHollywood Policecar into home
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us