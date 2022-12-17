Driver Hospitalized After Car Crashes Into Hollywood Home

Hollywood police are investigating after a car crashed into a home early Saturday morning.

HPD was called just after 4:30 am to a crash reported at 20th Avenue and Rodman Street.

According to officials, the car struck a city parking sign, a tree, then a home in the 1900 block of Plunkett Street.

The driver was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.