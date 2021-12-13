Driver Injured After Cement Truck Overturns on Tamiami Trail

The driver of a cement truck was hospitalized Monday morning after the truck overturned in the lanes of Tamiami Trail in Miami-Dade County.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said the crash occurred in the westbound lanes of Southwest 8th Street near mile marker 40.

The truck lost control and collided with a guardrail in the eastbound lanes before it overturned.

The driver, who was trapped inside, was rescued by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and transported to Kendall Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

Officials have not released the driver's name at this time.

Drivers are advised to avoid the roadway during the morning rush hours as an investigation continues.