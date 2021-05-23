Driver Injured After Veering Off 441 and Crashing into Three Cars in Two Dealerships in Miramar

A black convertible veered off 441 and crashed into three cars at two different dealerships, the harrowing moment of the crash caught on surveillance tape.

Miramar Police say the driver of the convertible was traveling south when he veered off. The driver sustained non life-threatening injuries and Miramar Fire Rescue transported the him to Memorial Regional Hospital. Two outside lanes were temporarily closed.

Be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season! Download our our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts and alerts.

Video of the aftermath shows the airbag deployed and a ramp that landed on the trunk of the vehicle. The black pickup truck in the dealership also suffered major damage.

“When you have a car dealership you have a high deductible," said Jorge Perez, a sales manager at nearby dealership. "She’s got a ramp to fix. She's got a car that we're looking at right over there that looks like it's a total loss from the accident.”

The violent crash happened just after 4 a.m. Sunday and several business owners along 441 say this is a common occurrence.

“It’s the second time that a car has hit one of the cars here on the line, I believe, in the past 6 to 8 months," said dealership owner David Benichay.

“The incident over here is something frequent on 441," said Perez. "There’s a lot of people here racing. They’re driving Chargers and Challengers.”