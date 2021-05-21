Miami-Dade County

Driver Injured in Shooting on Florida's Turnpike in Miami-Dade

A man was hospitalized after he was shot while driving on the Florida's Turnpike in Miami-Dade Friday.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said the man was in a white Honda sedan in the southbound lanes of the Turnpike near the Golden Glades interchange when a grey SUV pulled alongside him and someone inside opened fire.

The Honda driver was struck in his arm and taken to Aventura Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials didn't give a motive for the shooting but said they're searching for the gunman.

