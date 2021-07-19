Driver Killed in Fiery Hit-and-Run Crash in Miramar, 2nd Car Sought

A driver was killed in a fiery hit-and-run crash in Miramar Monday afternoon and now police are searching for another car that fled.

Miramar Police officials said the crash happened shortly before 1 p.m. in the 17800 block of Miramar Parkway.

The victim's car, an Infiniti, struck several trees and burst into flames, killing the driver at the scene. The driver's identity wasn't released.

Police said they believe a second vehicle, a mint green Dodge Challenger, was involved in the crash and fled the scene. The two-door car would have front passenger side damage, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.