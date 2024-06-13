Driver safe after SUV plunges into canal in Hallandale Beach

A driver was able to escape to safety after crashing her car into a canal in Hallandale Beach on Thursday.

The incident happened at a canal in the 900 block of Southwest 3rd Avenue.

The woman who was driving the Jeep SUV was attempting to make a right turn when she plunged into the canal.

She was able to get out and wasn't injured.

Neighbors said barricades that were closing off the canal had floated away in flooding, making it hard to tell the canal was there.