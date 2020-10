A school bus driver was able to safely evacuate a group of children after the bus caught fire in Davie Thursday.

The incident happened in the area of State Road 84 and Hiatus Road, Davie Police said.

Officials said the driver quickly pulled the bus over and evacuated five children as the back of the bus erupted in flames.

Davie Fire Rescue responded and extinguished the fire.

Officials haven't released a possible cause of the fire.