2nd Driver in 2 Days Dies After Collision With Brightline Train in Broward

A day after a driver was killed in a collision with a Brightline train in Pompano Beach, another driver was killed after a collision involving a Jeep and a train in Hollywood.

Tuesday's incident happened in the area of N. Dixie Highway and Garfield Street.

Footage showed the white Jeep badly damaged in the grass next to the train tracks, with the front of the Brightline train also damaged.

Police said the driver was hospitalized in critical condition but later died from his injuries. The driver's identity wasn't released.

On Monday, a 27-year-old father of four was killed when his truck was struck by a Brightline train in Pompano Beach.

Officials said the man had driven around the safety gates.

Since 2018 when Brightline opened, there have been nearly 60 deaths in South Florida involving the high-speed train.

According to a report from the SunSentinel, Brightline is requesting a federal grant to pay for around half of a $45 million project to boost safety measures at nearly 330 crossings and add miles of protection along the railway for pedestrians

Some of those changes include marking X’s near rail crossings so drivers can see it’s a danger zone, adding reflective posts, fencing throughout the corridor in busy areas, and more warning signage.