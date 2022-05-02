Driver Dies After Car Collides With Brightline Train in Pompano Beach

A driver was killed after their car collided with a Brightline train in Pompano Beach Monday morning, officials said.

The crash took place just after 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of Dixie Highway and Northwest 6th Street.

The driver of the car was rushed to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, but Broward Sheriff's Office officials said they later died from their injuries. The driver's identity wasn't released.

Footage showed the remnants of the severely damaged vehicle on the tracks.

Brightline issued a statement saying the gates were down when the individual drove around a gate.

"Due to the severity of the driver's injuries, detectives with BSO Traffic Homicide Unit were notified and are investigating the circumstances surrounding this crash," BSO officials said.

TRAFFIC ALERT: The northbound lanes of North Dixie Highway between Northwest Third Street and Northwest Sixth Street in Pompano Beach are closed until further notice. Deputies are on scene investigating a train versus vehicle crash. Motorists are asked to seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/MsqrJjkwls — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) May 2, 2022

All northbound lanes of Dixie Highway between 3rd and 6th Streets were closed as an investigation continues.