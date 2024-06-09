Drought-busting, heavy rainfall expected this week in South Florida

A pattern shift will over the next few days, setting South Florida and the Keys up for multiple days of locally heavy rainfall.

While much of May could be characterized as hot and dry, it also led to a building drought across South Florida.

Although that’s not uncommon in mid to late-May, the rainy season failed to kick into gear in a timely manner.

This has positioned South Florida into a moderate to severe drought as of last Thursday.

However, this week’s showers and storms should be enough to eradicate dry conditions, but it may be a case of too much, too soon.

A plume of very rich, tropical air will move across the region in the days ahead, draped across the area to support rounds of heavy rain.

Although it is too soon to fine-tune the areas that will see the heaviest of the rainfall, totals may range from 7 to 10 inches in the Tuesday through Saturday period.

Some thunderstorms will accompany the on and off downpours this week, but widespread severe weather is not anticipated.

While not in effect at this time, conditions are expected to support the issuance of a Flood Watch for portions of South Florida Monday or Tuesday.