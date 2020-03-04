Drunk Teen Arrested for Allegedly Throwing Tampon at Deputy in SW Florida Bar

A Southwest Florida teen found herself under arrest after deputies say she threw a tampon at one of them following an incident at a neighborhood bar following a night of drinking with a fake ID.

NBC affiliate WBBH-TV reports the incident took place this weekend at the bar in Naples, when Collier County deputies were called to the scene after 18-year-old Olivia Pecuch allegedly slapped a bartender who was trying to calm her down after she was allegedly running around drunk looking for her purse.

According to an arrest report, Pecuch allegedly asked one deputy to hold her feminine hygiene product – and when the deputy didn’t answer, the teen threw it at the deputy and hit him in the face.

Pecuch was arrested and charged with disorderly intoxication. Deputies say that although she did hand them a fake ID that she said she used to get served alcohol that night, they did not see her use it so she can not be charged for that.